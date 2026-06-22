‘If we are Kafirs, don’t walk on our roads’: MP minister Vijayvargiya’s remarks draw flak

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has sparked a controversy after saying that Muslims who call public representatives of other religions "Kafir" should stop using roads built by them and refrain from availing benefits of government welfare schemes.

Addressing a programme to launch development projects in his Indore constituency on Sunday, the BJP leader said the government has never discriminated against any community, but alleged that many members of the Muslim community refer to non-Muslim public representatives as "Kafir" (infidels). A video of his remarks surfaced on Monday.

Referring to a road project in the area, Vijayvargiya said, "This road is being built here. I saw that both Hindu and Muslim brothers live here. Many Muslim brothers call us 'Kafirs'. If we are Kafirs and we have built the road, then don't walk on it, brother."

He further added, "If we are Kafirs and if money from the Ladli Behna and Ladli Laxmi schemes is coming to your house, then don't take it."

The minister, who holds the Urban Development and Housing and Parliamentary Affairs portfolios said that the state government has never discriminated against any section of society.

Notably, the term "Kafir" is generally used to describe those who do not believe in Islam or reject its basic tenets, though its meaning and usage have varied across periods and interpretations.

Vijayvargiya said, "'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas' is our policy. Whether you vote for us or not, our job is to serve the people."

On Sunday, he inaugurated development projects worth around Rs 2.40 crore in his constituency, including drainage line works and road cementing projects.

(With inputs from PTI)