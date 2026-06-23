MP UCC draft to be ready soon; high-level committee holds marathon discussions with stakeholders in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The high-level committee formed for the preparation of a draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) held a marathon seven-hour meeting with various stakeholders in Bhopal on Monday, as the two-month deadline nears an end.

The UCC bill is likely to be introduced in the coming monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha, starting July 20.

The meeting was held ahead of the panel’s visit to Gwalior, the last of Madhya Pradesh's 55 districts, to hold interactive discussions with citizens and learn of their concerns regarding the UCC.

The meeting began at 10.30 am and continued till evening. Representatives of various government commissions, officials from different government departments, members of national political parties, religious leaders and public representatives from Bhopal district attended the meeting and submitted their suggestions and proposals before the six-member high-level committee.

Surprisingly, out of the six national political parties whose representatives were invited to put forward their suggestions/concerns, only the representatives of two political parties--the ruling BJP and opposition CPI(M)--turned up with their concerns and suggestions before the committee members.

Barring CPI(M), which was represented by its state committee member PV Ramachandran and Bhopal district secretary Tej Kumar Tigga, none of the other opposition parties, including Congress, BSP, SP and AAP, sent their representatives to share the suggestions and concerns with the Committee members.

The state Congress president Jitu Patwari instead posted a video on X, terming the state government’s move to implement UCC, as a diversionary tactic to shift public attention from the real issues.