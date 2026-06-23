NEET aspirant from Indore missing for two days found dead in Narmada river near Khargone

BHOPAL: 21-year-old NEET-UG aspirant Nikki Yadav, who was missing since the national entrance exams retest on Sunday, was found dead 70 kms away in the River Narmada a day later.

Nikki, a resident of Indore’s Lasudiya area, was untraceable since reportedly appearing in Sunday’s NEET-UG retest in Mhow.

Her body was retrieved from Narmada river in Karahi police station area of southwestern Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district.

“The body was found on Monday afternoon, but despite efforts, identity could not be established. The pictures were circulated to all police stations in Khargone and adjoining districts, including Indore. It was in the night that we got a phone call from Bhawarkuan police station in Indore, suspecting that the body could be of Nikki Yadav, who was missing since Sunday evening" Khargone district’s Karahi police station in-charge Rajendra Ingle told The New Indian Express on Tuesday.

“With the deceased girl’s identity not being established throughout Monday, her body was kept at the deep freezer mortuary in Maheshwar Hospital. On Tuesday morning, her father and other family members who had arrived from Indore at around midnight, identified that the body was that of their missing daughter. As no external injuries have been found on the body, it prima facie doesn’t seem to be a case of murder. However, only the autopsy (which is underway) will establish the cause of death, suicide or homicide,” Ingle added.