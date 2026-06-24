Madhya Pradesh to unveil UCC draft by July 5, plans bill in monsoon Assembly session

BHOPAL: The draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Madhya Pradesh will be ready by July 5 and the bill for its implementation will be introduced in the Assembly’s monsoon session starting July 20, Cabinet minister Chetanya Kashyap said on Tuesday.

“At the Cabinet meeting, CM Mohan Yadav told the ministers that more than nine lakh suggestions about UCC have been received. Almost 90% of people who have given suggestions, including many from the minority communities, are in support of UCC,” Kashyap told reporters.

The government sent over 3.5 crore text messages to people, inviting suggestions about UCC. “It was a mega campaign through which we received 9 lakh to 10 lakh suggestions.

Keeping in mind the public sentiment, we’ll possibly introduce the UCC bill in the monsoon session,” the minister said. “The committee formed for preparing the draft UCC will include possible suggestions by June 30. The draft UCC will be prepared by July 5,” Kashyap said.

The state government’s announcement of readying the UCC draft by July 5 came a day after the committee formed for preparing the UCC draft held meetings with stakeholders in Bhopal. Out of the six national political parties invited to put forward their suggestions/concerns, only representatives of the ruling BJP and opposition CPI(M) turned up before the committee members.