Rahul Gandhi files application in MP HC, expresses regret over remark against Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court with an application expressing regret for his allegedly defamatory statement about Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son Kartikeya Singh.

Kartikeya Singh had filed a defamation complaint in a Bhopal court against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi's application, filed by his lawyer on Wednesday, said his statement was not related to Singh.

In the defamation complaint lodged in the Bhopal court for cases against MPs-MLAs, Kartikeya Singh alleged that during an election rally in Jhabua in 2018, Gandhi mentioned his name while referring to the Panama Papers leak scandal, thus damaging his reputation.

The court issued a summons to Gandhi for personal appearance, following which the Congress leader moved the HC seeking to quash the summons as well as the defamation case.

Justice Pramod Kumar Agarwal will hear Gandhi's petition on Thursday.

The petitioner on Wednesday produced the records of the lower court, as directed by the HC.

Advocate Sankalp Kochhar represented the complainant before the high court.

(With inputs from PTI)