Bhopal Diary: Key MP Police post of IG (Law & Order) remains vacant for four months

Akhilesh backs Yadav amid Ujjain land row

Under attack from the opposition Congress following a national media report claiming large-scale land purchases by him and his family, CM Mohan Yadav has found an expected backer in Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. “It’s a part of the BJP’s own conspiracy to defame Mohan Yadav. Everyone, including BJP leaders, knows that Mohan Yadav has long been into real estate business. He is deliberately being targeted as part of the BJP’s strategy to remove him as CM. Not just in MP, the BJP is planning to have new CMs in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh,” Akhilesh said recently after a political row erupted over alleged land purchases in MP CM and family members’ names in Ujjain.

Anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com