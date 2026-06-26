Bhopal Diary: Key MP Police post of IG (Law & Order) remains vacant for four months

IG (law & order) post vacant for 4 months
Nearly four months gone, the post of IG (law and order and security) is lying vacant at the MP Police HQ. The previous incumbent of the post, 2006-batch IPS officer Anshuman Singh, retired on February 28. Since then DIG (L&O) Tarun Nayak, a 2009-batch IPS officer, is taking care of the responsibilities. IG (L&O) is a critical pillar of policing, serving as the chief operational commander, who bridges high-level policy with ground-level enforcement. IG (L&O) serves as police’s nodal officer for elections and will be a key officer for 2028 Ujjain Simhastha. The post of IG (Sagar range) too has been vacant since April. At least three more IGs are slated to retire.
Ex-Cong leader Pachouri in BJP executive panel
More than two years after he ended his over 50-year association with the Congress to join the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, former Union minister Suresh Pachouri figures among the 41 senior leaders included as permanent invitees in the state BJP’s newly formed executive committee. But the 74-year-old Pachouri is not the lone ex-Congress leader among the permanent invitees in the committee. Former CM Kamal Nath’s loyalist Deepak Saxena, who had been elected as an MLA from Chhindwara four times, is also a permanent invitee. Both Pachouri and Saxena had joined the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Akhilesh backs Yadav amid Ujjain land row
Under attack from the opposition Congress following a national media report claiming large-scale land purchases by him and his family, CM Mohan Yadav has found an expected backer in Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. “It’s a part of the BJP’s own conspiracy to defame Mohan Yadav. Everyone, including BJP leaders, knows that Mohan Yadav has long been into real estate business. He is deliberately being targeted as part of the BJP’s strategy to remove him as CM. Not just in MP, the BJP is planning to have new CMs in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh,” Akhilesh said recently after a political row erupted over alleged land purchases in MP CM and family members’ names in Ujjain.
Anuraag singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh
singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com