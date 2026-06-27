Madhya Pradesh judge gets death threats after mob lynching verdict

BHOPAL: A woman judge in Madhya Pradesh has received life threats on social media after sentencing 14 men to life imprisonment in a 2022 mob lynching case in Narmadapuram district.

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons at Seoni Malwa police station and sought the help of the state cyber cell to identify those behind the threats.

“A case has been registered against unidentified accused and help has been sought from the state police’s cyber cell in tracking and identifying them,” Seoni Malwa police station in-charge Sudhakar Baraskar told TNIE on Saturday.

On June 12, Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) Tabassum Khan convicted 14 men for the mob lynching of a Muslim man from Amravati, Maharashtra, in August 2022 in Seoni Malwa over allegations of cattle smuggling and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

In the past few days, videos by unidentified men and women threatening the judge have circulated on social media.

One of those youths could be heard saying, “If our 14 Hindu brothers are not released within 10 days, there will be bloodshed across the country and the state.”

In another viral video, a woman can be seen threatening the same judge. “A Muslim became a judge and showed her true colours. She has become a jihadi judge. She sentenced our 14 Hindu brothers to life imprisonment. You will have to pay the price for this,” the woman can be heard saying.

According to sources, the Union Home Ministry's cyber-crime unit alerted Madhya Pradesh authorities about the threatening videos, following which the case was registered against unidentified persons.