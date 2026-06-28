Bilkis Jahan, BJP’s lone Muslim face in MP panel, balances Bohra faith and Hanuman devotion

BHOPAL: The lone Muslim face in the Madhya Pradesh BJP recently announced state working committee is a devoted Hanuman worshipper who has thrice visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and was among the Kar Sevaks stopped in Prayagraj while attempting to reach Ayodhya during the Ram Temple movement in 1990.

Meet Bilkis Jahan, a 57-year-old Shia Dawoodi Bohra Muslim BJP Mahila Morcha leader from Bhopal's Aliganj locality. She is the only Muslim member in the 106-member state working committee announced by the BJP on June 23.

Fondly called "Billi" (cat) by former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Union minister Uma Bharti, the unmarried commerce graduate has been included in the party's state working committee for the fourth time in 16 years. The committee is the apex decision-making and policy-implementing body of the BJP's state unit.

Known for her equal respect for Islam and Hinduism, Bilkis says faith has never been a barrier in her life.

"I wake up daily at 3 am and offer prayers at our community's mosque in Aliganj. At the same time, for the last 22 years, I have unfailingly ensured that I offer prayers at 7.30 am at the famous Hanuman Temple in Kamla Park area and recite the Hanuman Chalisa there. Every Tuesday, I observe fast for Babbaji (Lord Hanuman), who has helped me overcome every difficulty in life," Bilkis told TNIE.

"I've been on pilgrimage to Mecca, Jeddah, Iran and Egypt. But at the same time, I've also offered prayers at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu thrice till now. I was among the BJP workers who were stopped in Allahabad for three days, while trying to proceed to Ayodhya for the Ram Temple Kar Seva in 1990. I feel proud if someone addresses me as a devotee of Babbaji (Lord Hanuman). I greet people with Jai Siyaram as I feel it's not a religious slogan, but a slogan which every Indian should be proud of," she said.

However, she criticised incidents of mob violence carried out in the name of religion.

"If killing of Muslims in Gaza and Iran, genocide of Hindus in Bangladesh cannot be justified, then the mob lynching of Muslims in the name of protecting cattle smuggling too cannot be justified. As a Hanuman Bhakt, I'm very pained by the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft," she said.