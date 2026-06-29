19-month-old infant loses eyesight after allegedly being administered wrong medicine at MP govt hospital

BHOPAL: A 19-month-old toddler has lost eyesight, allegedly after cough medicine was wrongfully administer in his eyes at a government hospital in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region.

On May 29, Indraj Vishwakarma, resident of Bhusa Kamalpur village, brought his infant son Vinay to the Banda Civil Hospital, for treatment of cough, cold, and redness in eyes.

The family registered at the Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) of the Banda Civil Hospital, obtained an OPD slip, after which the on-duty paediatrician Dr Himanshu Verma, had reportedly examined the infant. The doctor prescribed eye drops, paracetamol syrup, an injection and a medicine (possibly drops) for clearing phlegm.

Father Indraj alleges that drops meant for clearing phlegm were administered in his son’s eyes by the on-duty staff, resulting in loss of eyesight.

With the child’s condition becoming serious, he was referred by doctors to the Sagar District Hospital, from where doctors after examining the toddler, advised the family to take him to an advanced tertiary medical care institution.

The family travelled 225 km to the MP capital to get their son examined and treated by ophthalmologists at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS-Bhopal).

After examining the child, the experts at AIIMS-Bhopal told the family that Vinay had lost his eyesight completely, due to wrong medication, alleged the child’s father.