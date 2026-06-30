Madhya Pradesh marks historic leap in renewable energy with inauguration of solar parks and morena BESS project

BHOPAL: The central Indian state dedicated nearly one gigawatt of clean energy capacity to the nation with the inauguration of the 500 MW Neemuch Solar Park and the 450 MW Shajapur Solar Park. Monday, June 29, 2026, was a historic day for Madhya Pradesh in terms of renewable energy.

Later in the evening, the state signed the Power Purchase Agreement for the Morena Solar + Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Bhopal.

The inauguration of the Neemuch and Shajapur solar parks has added 950 MW of clean energy capacity to the national grid, marking another significant milestone in Madhya Pradesh’s renewable energy journey that began with the landmark Rewa Solar Project.

The Agar-Shajapur-Neemuch (ASN) Solar Project is supplying clean electricity to Indian Railways, while the Rewa Solar Project continues to provide renewable power to the Delhi Metro. These projects have positioned Madhya Pradesh as a national leader in innovative renewable energy models.

The projects have been developed by reputed developers including NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, Tata Power and Waaree Energies. Their successful implementation reflects excellent coordination among project developers, the state government, transmission agencies, financial institutions and local administration. Besides generating clean energy, these projects have created employment opportunities, strengthened infrastructure and accelerated local economic activity.

The signing of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for India’s first-of-its-kind 440 MW Morena Solar + Battery Energy Storage System project represents a significant advancement in India’s energy transition, combining renewable power generation with energy storage to ensure reliable electricity supply.

The project has achieved India’s most competitive tariff of Rs 2.70 per unit, lower than the previous national benchmark for projects of this category. The historic tariff was discovered after nearly 12 hours of competitive bidding involving 16 leading national and international companies.

A key innovation of the project is its battery utilisation model, under which the same battery will be charged and discharged twice a day. This significantly enhances battery productivity while reducing energy storage costs, making renewable energy with battery storage increasingly economical and commercially viable.

The state, often considered the heart of the country, is now moving beyond merely increasing installed renewable energy capacity and is placing greater emphasis on ensuring reliable and round-the-clock power availability. Energy storage has become a central pillar of the state’s long-term energy strategy.

In line with the vision announced by the state’s Chief Minister, Dr Mohan Yadav, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the state has already floated tenders for renewable energy projects integrated with four-hour and six-hour energy storage systems, receiving an enthusiastic response from the industry. The state is also progressing towards India’s leading 24×7 round-the-clock renewable energy project, with the pre-bid meeting scheduled for 1 July 2026.

Under the state’s 4,022 MW Feeder Solarisation Programme, a record-low tariff of Rs 2.40 per unit has been achieved. The programme will ensure reliable, high-quality daytime electricity supply for farmers, significantly improving rural livelihoods and agricultural productivity.

Several solar, wind, battery energy storage and pumped storage projects are currently at various stages of implementation across the state. The state has set a target of developing more than 20,000 MW of additional renewable energy capacity over the coming years.

The successful execution of these projects and the signing of the Power Purchase Agreement reaffirm Madhya Pradesh’s leadership in providing clean, affordable and reliable energy while contributing significantly to India’s energy security, green growth and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

While addressing the PPA signing ceremony for the country’s first-of-its-kind 440 MW Morena Solar + Storage project in Bhopal, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said the agreement, along with the inauguration of two major solar parks, marks a significant milestone in India’s renewable energy journey. He termed the project another major achievement for Madhya Pradesh in advancing clean energy generation and energy self-reliance.