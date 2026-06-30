Women outnumber men again in IIM Indore's flagship MBA batch

INDORE: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has further strengthened its gender diversity trend, with women constituting 54.40 per cent of the incoming 2026-28 flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) batch.

As many as 265 women have joined the 487-student group, marking the second straight year that female students have outnumbered their male counterparts in the prestigious two-year MBA-equivalent course, an official from the institute said on Monday.

Last year's PGP batch comprised 262 women and 225 men, he said.

Talking to PTI, IIM Indore director Prof. Himanshu Rai said, "At IIM Indore, we view gender diversity as a strategic imperative that enriches learning, broadens perspectives, and prepares future leaders for an increasingly dynamic business environment."

The two-year full-time PGP offered at IIMs is considered equivalent to a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree.

An institute official said that 54 per cent of the participants in the new PGP batch are from non-engineering backgrounds.

The batch includes students from backgrounds in engineering, technology, and computer science, as well as economics, architecture, medicine, journalism, psychology, agriculture, law, fashion designing, and veterinary science, he said.

At least 43 per cent of the participants in the batch have joined the institute with prior professional experience, he added.

Rai said, "Over the years, our focused initiatives, including the gender diversity factor in admissions, faculty mentoring for every student, dedicated awards recognising outstanding women achievers, and a supportive campus ecosystem with inclusive sports, wellness facilities, and leadership opportunities, have contributed to a significant rise in female representation across our MBA programmes."