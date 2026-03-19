Indore blaze: Son rejects EV short-circuit theory as CM assures probe

BHOPAL: A day after a pre-dawn fire at a triple-storey building in Indore’s Brijeshwari Annex Enclave claimed eight lives, the eldest surviving son of the bereaved family, Saurabh Pugalia, has rejected police and administration claims that the blaze may have been triggered by an electric short-circuit during the charging of an electric vehicle.

Saurabh Pugalia denied that the EV was being charged at the time of the incident, asserting instead that the fire originated from sparks emanating from an electric pole near the vehicle.

His response came as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav met surviving members of the family in Indore on Thursday and paid tributes to the deceased.

“It is being said that the fire was triggered during the charging of the EV. How can such a claim be made when the charger was not connected to the charging point? Videos of the incident circulating on social media clearly show sparks and blasts from the electric pole located close to the vehicle. Those flashes of fire from the pole subsequently engulfed the car. We regularly charged the EV, but it was not being charged on Tuesday night. So how could the fire have been caused by a short-circuit during EV charging?” Saurabh Pugalia said.