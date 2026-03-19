Indore blaze: Son rejects EV short-circuit theory as CM assures probe

BHOPAL: A day after a pre-dawn fire at a triple-storey building in Indore’s Brijeshwari Annex Enclave claimed eight lives, the eldest surviving son of the bereaved family, Saurabh Pugalia, has rejected police and administration claims that the blaze may have been triggered by an electric short-circuit during the charging of an electric vehicle.
Saurabh Pugalia denied that the EV was being charged at the time of the incident, asserting instead that the fire originated from sparks emanating from an electric pole near the vehicle.
His response came as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav met surviving members of the family in Indore on Thursday and paid tributes to the deceased.
“It is being said that the fire was triggered during the charging of the EV. How can such a claim be made when the charger was not connected to the charging point? Videos of the incident circulating on social media clearly show sparks and blasts from the electric pole located close to the vehicle. Those flashes of fire from the pole subsequently engulfed the car. We regularly charged the EV, but it was not being charged on Tuesday night. So how could the fire have been caused by a short-circuit during EV charging?” Saurabh Pugalia said.
Earlier, senior police and administrative officials, including Police Commissioner Santosh Singh and District Collector Shivam Verma, had indicated, based on initial findings, that the fire likely originated from an electric short-circuit during EV charging, appearing to start at the charging point.
The Collector had also stated that experts from IIT Indore would be engaged to help formulate standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to EV safety.
Saurabh, who survived the blaze along with his mother and two brothers with the help of neighbours, lost his father Manoj Pugalia and his pregnant wife Simran. Other victims included his maternal uncle Vijay Sethia, aunt, their nephew, daughter, and two grandchildren from Kishanganj in Bihar, who had come to Indore for Sethia’s cancer treatment.
He also alleged delays in the response of the fire brigade.
“The police were the first to arrive at the scene and should have immediately cut off the electricity and gas supply. It is possible that some of the victims may have died due to electrocution. I personally ensured that the piped gas supply was disconnected to prevent the fire from spreading across the colony,” he alleged.
Saurabh further raised questions over the presence of multiple gas cylinders in the house, stating that 10–12 commercial and domestic cylinders were found inside the triple-storey building, despite directives to avoid storage of such cylinders amid an ongoing LPG shortage.
Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, who visited the Jain Shwetambar Terapanthi Sabhagrah at Zanjeerwala Square in Indore, met the surviving family members and assured them of full support. He said a comprehensive and systematic investigation would be conducted by experts into all aspects of the incident.
He added that senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Anupam Rajan and Special DG of Police Adarsh Katiyar, were immediately dispatched to the site to assess the situation following the tragedy.