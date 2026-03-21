Madhya Pradesh now on extortion radar of Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s key overseas operative Harry Boxer?

BHOPAL: Already suspected to be a fertile hub for pro-Khalistan gangs of Punjab to source firearms (particularly semi-automatic pistols from gunrunners), Madhya Pradesh now seems to be on the extortion radar of the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The special task force of MP police is working closely with counterparts in Maharashtra, Haryana and Rajasthan, following extortion threats to at least six businessmen and wealthy individuals in different parts of the state, including the southwestern district Khargone – which is among the districts housing Sikligars (gunmakers/gunrunners) making and selling pistols to gangs, particularly in northern India, including those believed to be.

At least six cases of extortion threats in the name of Bishnoi gang’s key overseas operative Hari Chand Jat alias Harry Boxer, have been reported to police by businessmen and wealthy individuals in Indore, Khargone, Ashoknagar districts, and the state capital Bhopal within a month.