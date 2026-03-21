On Eid, Shia Muslims in MP denounce killing of Khamenei; chant slogans against US, Israel

BHOPAL: Most members of the Shia Muslim community refrained from celebrating Eid on Saturday as they denounced the killing of Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel strikes, and chanted slogans against the two countries in protest.

However, members of the Sunni Muslim community celebrated the festival with fervour by flooding Eidgahs across the state to offer prayers.

Eid is being celebrated across the country on Saturday.

After offering namaz, Shias raised slogans against the United States and Israel for their attack on Iran.

To register their protest against Khamenei's killing, some of them arrived at the prayer grounds in Bhopal and elsewhere in the state wearing black armbands and dressed in simple and old clothes, reflecting a sombre mood.

Children from the Shia community were also seen wearing black armbands.

A photograph of Khamenei was placed at the Imambara in the state capital.

Khamenei was killed in the last week of February. He belonged to the Shia community.