Guna district SP Ankit Soni removed from post over alleged manipulation of cash recovered during search operation

BHOPAL: Guna district Police superintendent Ankit Soni was removed from his post on Sunday evening, following directions from Madhya Pradesh chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav.

The IPS officer’s role was termed 'inappropriate' in the alleged manipulation of cash recovered during a recent search operation in the northern MP district.

The action against the 2017-batch IPS officer came a few hours after four cops associated with the Dharanwada police station and the Ruthiyai police outpost of Guna district were suspended in the same matter, based on the findings of a primary probe conducted by DIG-Gwalior Amit Sanghi.

While Soni has been removed from his post and deployed as an assistant IG (AIG) at the state PHQ in Bhopal, his batchmate Hitika Vatsal (who was posted as the Commandant of the 15th SAF Battalion in Indore) will be the new SP of Guna district.

Four Madhya Pradesh police personnel, including a police station in-charge, were suspended on Sunday, in the wake of reports about them having first stopped an SUV from Gujarat carrying Rs one lakh ‘unexplained cash,’ and later releasing the vehicle and cash, taking Rs 20 lakh as a bribe to settle the issue.

The SUV was taken to the Ruthiyai police outpost first, but instead of reporting the matter to the district police higher officials and the income tax department, the cops released the vehicle.