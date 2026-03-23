Cyber slavery racket busted: MP police arrest two Indian agents linked to Myanmar scam hubs

BHOPAL: Two men from Bihar’s Jamui district and Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut have emerged as key Indian players in an international cyber-slavery racket that lured unemployed youths with fake overseas job offers and forced them into cyber scam operations in militia-controlled areas of Myanmar.

The accused, Faiz Akram (32) from Aliganj village in Jamui and Mohit Agrawal (30) from Meerut, were recently arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police cyber cell for trafficking a young Scheduled Caste graduate from Bhopal, Jitendra Ahirwar, into cyber slavery in Myanmar.

Confirming the arrests, Madhya Pradesh police SP - Cyber Cell HQ Pranay Nagwanshi told TNIE that Faiz and Mohit are part of different layers of the racket, while the main mastermind in India is still at large. “Our teams are now conducting raids at multiple locations and are confident of arresting him soon.”

Jitendra was lured in early 2025 through a fake job advertisement circulated on Instagram. He first came in contact with Faiz Akram, who promised him a well-paying data entry job in Thailand, posing as an employee of a recruitment agency. In reality, Akram was a lower-level agent in a larger cyber fraud and slavery network operating across Thailand, Myanmar and nearby regions.

After agreeing to the offer, Jitendra underwent an online interview through Telegram with members of the fake agency, including Mohit Agrawal, who mainly operated from Southeast Asia. He was later told that he had been selected for the job, and his travel expenses were fully covered by Agrawal and his associates.