3.5 years after PM Modi launched Project Cheetah, MP CM lays foundation for its third home in country

BHOPAL: Back on September 17, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his 72nd birthday with the launch of the country’s ambitious Cheetah Reintroduction Project, by releasing eight Namibian cheetahs at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district.

Three-and-a-half years later, the state’s CM Dr Mohan Yadav marked his 61st birthday by laying the foundation for the cheetahs' third home in the country in MP’s largest tiger reserve Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve (VDTR) on Wednesday.

He performed the Bhoomi Pujan (ground-breaking ceremony) for the special soft release Boma (enclosure) to be constructed for the release of cheetahs in the tiger reserve.

The Mohli Range of Nauradehi Sanctuary in the VDTR is getting ready to become the third home of cheetahs in India (after the KNP in MP’s Sheopur district and the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in MP's Mandsaur district) by June 2026.

The cheetahs will be housed in the soft release boma, to be built in a 4.5 sq km area in the Mohli Range.

With the birth of five cubs to Namibian cheetah Jwala at the KNP, the country’s cheetah count touched 53 recently, including 20 adults from Namibia, South Africa and Botswana and 33 Indian-born cubs of the South African and Namibian cheetahs.

Spread across 2,339 square km, the VDTR is the largest tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh and covers three districts of Bundelkhand region -- Sagar, Damoh and Narsinghpur.

Also known as the Land of Wolves, which are thriving here, VDTR will be the first place in the country where cheetahs will cohabit with two big co-predators including around 32 tigers and a large population of leopards.