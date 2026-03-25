Rumours trigger 'mad rush' for petrol, diesel in various parts of Madhya Pradesh’s Malwa-Nimar region

BHOPAL: Rumours over petrol and diesel supply drying out have triggered panic in many parts of western and southwestern Madhya Pradesh’s Malwa-Nimar region since Tuesday evening.

Long queues of two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and commercial vehicles have been reported in various districts of the region, including the State’s chief minister Mohan Yadav’s home district Ujjain, the adjoining district and state’s commercial capital Indore, besides neighbouring districts, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ratlam, Khargone, Barwani, Agar-Malwa and Shajapur districts.

However, the local authorities have ruled out any possibility of petrol and diesel running out of stock in the wake of the West Asia conflict.

They also ensured enough stock of the fuel.

Those lined up in long queues at a few petrol pumps in Indore said that they rushed following widespread rumours on petrol and diesel supply and a possible COVID-19-like lockdown.