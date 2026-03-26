Teen runs over software engineer in Indore; father-son booked for murder

BHOPAL: A female software engineer, Shampa Pathak (Pandey), working with IT major Infosys in Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital Indore, was crushed to death by a speeding car driven by the young son of an electrical engineer in a posh residential society late on Wednesday night.

Hours after the incident, the father-son duo, Kuldeep Chaudhary and his son Mohit Chaudhary (18), were arrested by Lasudiya police and booked for murder.

The incident occurred at Shiv Vatika Samriddhi Enclave under the Lasudiya police station area of Indore at around 10.30 pm, when a noisy brawl broke out between Kuldeep Chaudhary (a lead electrical engineer in a private company), his 18-year-old son Mohit, and residents of the society over the alleged commercial use of their penthouse through the Airbnb app.

Angered over the penthouse being frequently rented out for short stays to outsiders, including foreign nationals, particularly young men and women, residents of the private residential society shut down the power supply to the penthouse.

Miffed by this, the father-son duo shut down the power supply of the entire society, following which the argument escalated into a noisy brawl between them and other residents of the enclave.

When the father and son attempted to leave the enclave premises in a huff, residents tried to prevent them from leaving.

At that point, 18-year-old Mohit sped the Swift Dzire car through the crowd, running over the Infosys software engineer Shampa Pathak Pandey. Another woman was also injured by the car, but is stated to be out of danger.