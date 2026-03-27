Bhopal Diary | Ayodhya leader made finance panel chief

Former Madhya Pradesh minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, a leader of Ayodhya Ram temple movement, has been appointed the chairman of the Sixth MP State Finance Commission. The appointment came five and a half years after he was acquitted along with 31 others by a Special CBI Court in Lucknow in the Babri Mosque demolition case. The 70-year-old former Bajrang Dal president, who is currently the BJP’s co-incharge for Maharashtra, will hold the office till October 31, 2026. With the appointment to a constitutional post, the former MP and MLA from Gwalior is likely to be out of the race for polls to three Rajya Sabha seats from the state.

Next Army Day parade to be held in Bhopal

Bhopal will host the next Army Day parade on January 15, 2027.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made the announcement recently after discussions with the army’s top brass, led by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, in Bhopal. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will grace the grand event to be held on the lines of the Republic Day Parade of Delhi. The event will be preceded by related programmes starting from January 9, including Shaurya Sandhya, an army exhibition and military exercises. The Army Day Parade was held previously in Jaipur in 2026, Pune in 2025, Lucknow in 2024 and Bengaluru in 2023.