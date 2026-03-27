Five killed, four injured as speeding SUV hits autorickshaw in Gwalior; one held

GWALIOR: Five members of a family were killed and four others, including two children, were injured after an SUV being chased by police for rash driving crashed into an autorickshaw in Gwalior early Friday.

The driver of the SUV, who was trying to escape after being involved in another incident, has been arrested.

The accident occurred around 2.50 am at Parshuram Chauraha when the victims were returning in an auto from the Sheetla Mata temple on the occasion of Ram Navami, Gwalior zone Inspector General of Police Arvind Saxena told PTI.

The impact pushed the autorickshaw against a neem tree, leaving it severely damaged, locals said.

Police took the victims to a hospital, where four persons were declared dead, officials said, adding that one more victim died later.

According to IG Saxena, the SUV was being chased by police after it hit an e-rickshaw earlier near a bus stand.

The deceased were identified as Indrajeet Shakya (55), his wife Leela (52), Shubham Kashyap (30), his wife Shagun (25), and their relative Pinky Kashyap (60) from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. All belonged to the same family.

The injured were identified as Preeti (20), Priyansh (5), Aarav (6) and the auto driver Rajesh Kumar (28).

Police have arrested Aman Sharma (26), who was driving the SUV.

On Thursday evening, ten persons were killed and 31 injured in a collision between a bus and a pick-up vehicle in the Chhindwara district, police said.