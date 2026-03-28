Madhya Pradesh HC stays action against teacher over PM Modi mimicry video on LPG price hike

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has stayed the suspension of a primary school teacher in Shivpuri district, who was earlier penalised for mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video criticising the hike in LPG prices.

A single-judge bench of Justice Ashish Shroti noted that suspension cannot be imposed in a routine manner and remains subject to judicial review if found arbitrary or lacking due consideration. The court said the justifiability of placing the teacher under suspension had not been examined, and no inquiry was contemplated in the impugned order.

While disposing of the petition filed by the primary school teacher, Saket Kumar Purohit, to challenge the order of his recent suspension, the HC stated, it has been seen that on March 12, 2026, the alleged offending video was uploaded by the petitioner on his Facebook account.

On the same day, the impugned order (suspension order) was passed by the district education officer (DEO) of Shivpuri district on the complaint (of the local BJP MLA Pritam Singh Lodhi), which alleged that in the video the petitioner (teacher) had mimicked a popular leader (PM Narendra Modi).

“It is evident that the justifiability or desirability of placing the petitioner (teacher) under suspension wasn’t considered. Also, the impugned order didn’t contemplate any inquiry,” the HC observed in its nine-page order.