Madhya Pradesh govt seeks GI certification for three traditional crops cultivated in tribal areas

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has proposed for Geographical Indication (GI) certification for three traditional crops cultivated in tribal dominated districts, including two millet varieties.

Proposal for GI certification have been sent for Sitahi Kutki, Nagdaman Kutki (both millet varieties) and the Purple Pigeon Pea (Baingani Arhar) have been prepared and sent to the Geographical Indications Registry in Chennai, official sources in the MP government said.

As part of the strategy to boost production of Shree Anna (millets) during 2026, which has been declared as the Year of Farmers Welfare in MP, the state government is particularly focussed on varieties being cultivated by farmers in tribal-dominated regions.

The GI tag for the crop varieties known for their medicinal properties and high nutritional value, will guarantee their authenticity and quality, enhancing their demand in the international markets. It will also increase sales and certify that the crops meet established standards.

Among the three crop varieties, the millet variety Sitahi Kutki is a short-duration (about 60 days) indigenous variety of Little Millet, suitable for rain-fed areas and late sowing conditions. It is also tolerant to drought, low moisture, and major pests such as shoot fly, as well as diseases like grain smut and brown spot, ensuring stable yields for farmers.

Due to its medium height and strong stems, the crop does not get dislodged easily and can be cultivated even in hilly, uneven and low-fertility soils.

It offers good income opportunities for farmers belonging to the Baiga and Gond tribes in Dindori district. In tribal dominated Dindori district, its cultivation has expanded to 10,395 hectares, with a stable yield of 10–11 quintals per hectare, contributing significantly to livelihood security, food security, and nutritional security in the region.

Nearly 60,000 tribal farmers, especially from Dindori, Mandla, Anuppur, Chhindwara, Shahdol, Umaria, Balaghat, and parts of Jabalpur, can benefit economically by increasing production. Farmers from 54 villages in the hilly and remote areas of Dindori have already gained profits from its cultivation, particularly in areas where other rabi crops are not grown.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University, Jabalpur, has prepared documentation for obtaining the GI tag for Sitahi Kutki. This will establish a national-level brand identity for the crop, open new market opportunities, and provide greater economic benefits to millet-growing tribal farmers.