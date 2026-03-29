Radio collared tigress poisoned and buried in Madhya Pradesh, five arrested

BHOPAL: A radio-collared tigress from the Satpura Tiger Reserve was found dead and buried in a forest area of southern Madhya Pradesh, with officials arresting five men, including the main accused, in connection with the case.

The decomposed body of the tigress was found on Friday in a pit in the West Chhindwara Forest Division, outside the reserve’s territory. According to the forest department, the prime accused, a 50-year-old man, allegedly poisoned the tigress by mixing urea in the animal’s kill.

During initial questioning, the accused said he killed the tigress to avenge the death of his ox, which was attacked by the big cat. He mixed urea in the carcass, knowing the tigress would return to feed on it. The tigress later died after consuming the poisoned meat. The carcass was then buried with the help of four aides, and the radio-collar was burnt to destroy evidence.

However, officials indicated another possible motive. “The prime accused had lost a cattle in killed by tiger in June 2025 and received Rs 15,000 compensation from the forest department. So why will he actually go for revenge killing over the loss of cattle now, despite knowing well that he would get due compensation for the loss,” a source said.

“During questioning, the prime accused said that he had spotted that the tiger which was attacking his ox was actually radio-collared. Since the incident happened close to the place of his illegal opium cultivation, he might have feared that the forest department officials, tracking the tiger through the radio-collar, may ultimately land at the concerned spot, leading to the surfacing of the illegal cultivation before the authorities, followed by punitive action against him by the police. Possibly it was that fear which might have actually made him decide to kill the tigress, by mixing urea in the kill, which the big cat returned to feed upon later. He also burnt the radio-collar,” sources added.