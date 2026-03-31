BJP councillor with criminal past shot dead in alleged revenge killing in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A ruling BJP municipal councillor with a criminal past was shot dead in broad daylight by multiple assailants in Datia district of northern Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The killing took place in the Sewda Chungi area when Kallu Kushwaha, a middle-aged BJP councillor from Ward No. 1 of Datia Nagar Palika, was returning home after offering prayers at a temple at around 9 am.

Three men stopped Kushwaha and fired multiple shots at him, causing gunshot wounds to his head, back and chest. He fell on the spot and died.

Preliminary investigations point to the killing being a case of revenge.

In 2016, Kushwaha, who was then with the Congress, along with his aides, had murdered Bal Kishun Kushwaha, the brother-in-law of a sitting BJP woman councillor at the time.