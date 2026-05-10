MP CM Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia lay Adani Group’s cement plant foundation in Guna

BHOPAL: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav laid the foundation of Adani Group’s ambitious cement manufacturing unit in the state’s Guna district.

Addressing the event, the MP CM said that the cement manufacturing unit being established in the Guna region will generate employment for nearly 1,500 people. The Adani Group is establishing the unit on 32 hectares of land with a projected annual production capacity of 4 million tonnes.

“Today, development has replaced dacoity as the identity of this region,” the CM said.

Addressing the ceremony, Adani Group Director Pranav Adani said that improvements in infrastructure, logistics, transport and connectivity are strengthening the industrial ecosystem in MP.

"The PM Gati Shakti Mission is creating a robust environment for industrial growth," he said.

Referring to the Global Investors Summit held in Bhopal last year, he said Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani had announced investment plans worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore in Madhya Pradesh, and the cement unit in Guna marks a major step toward fulfilling that commitment.

He informed that an investment of Rs 1,060 crore is being made in the first phase of the project, which is expected to increase more than threefold in subsequent phases.

He added that the Group is expanding cement and other industrial units in areas including Katni and Kymore, besides undertaking projects in the energy sector.