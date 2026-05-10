MP CM Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia lay Adani Group’s cement plant foundation in Guna

BHOPAL: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav laid the foundation of Adani Group’s ambitious cement manufacturing unit in the state’s Guna district.
Addressing the event, the MP CM said that the cement manufacturing unit being established in the Guna region will generate employment for nearly 1,500 people. The Adani Group is establishing the unit on 32 hectares of land with a projected annual production capacity of 4 million tonnes.
“Today, development has replaced dacoity as the identity of this region,” the CM said.
Addressing the ceremony, Adani Group Director Pranav Adani said that improvements in infrastructure, logistics, transport and connectivity are strengthening the industrial ecosystem in MP.
"The PM Gati Shakti Mission is creating a robust environment for industrial growth," he said.
Referring to the Global Investors Summit held in Bhopal last year, he said Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani had announced investment plans worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore in Madhya Pradesh, and the cement unit in Guna marks a major step toward fulfilling that commitment.
He informed that an investment of Rs 1,060 crore is being made in the first phase of the project, which is expected to increase more than threefold in subsequent phases.
He added that the Group is expanding cement and other industrial units in areas including Katni and Kymore, besides undertaking projects in the energy sector.
Union minister for communications and development of the North East Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, described the establishment of the cement unit in Guna as a historic and long-awaited step.
He also recalled the industrialisation initiatives undertaken by the Scindia family in the region nearly a century ago.
Also, he added that the state government is continuously working to establish industries in the state, which will ensure that the youth of Guna no longer need to travel to other states in search of employment.
Women are also being empowered and transformed into “Lakhpati Didis,” enabling them to achieve economic prosperity.
He highlighted several major development projects in the region, including doubling of the Kota-Bina railway line, initiatives for the establishment of Tatya Tope University, implementation of water supply and irrigation schemes, widening of the Guna-Dewas National Highway for Rs 5,000 crore, and construction of a 15-km bypass for Guna city.
Meanwhile, accepting suggestions from the union minister, the MP CM announced three major development initiatives, including sending a proposal worth Rs 80.22 crore to the central government under the Jal Shakti Scheme for the rejuvenation of the Guniya River.
A bridge will be constructed over the Parvati River for Rs 42 crore to improve connectivity between Lakshman Kopra and Ram Nagar Takodia.
A sum of Rs 25 crore has also been approved for the beautification of Bhujaria Talab in Guna city.