Interpol issues Red Notice against Bangladeshi wildlife smuggling kingpin after MP Tiger Strike Force probe

BHOPAL: Interpol has issued a Red Notice against Bangladesh-based alleged wildlife smuggling kingpin Al Haj Shafiqul Islam Rahmal Talukdar, alias Raymond Talukdar on April 29, following sustained efforts by the Madhya Pradesh forest department’s State Tiger Strike Force.

A Red Notice is issued against an individual, acting as an international alert for fugitives wanted for prosecution or to serve a sentence. It requests that law enforcement worldwide locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition or similar legal action

Back in July 2025, the MP STSF had seized 30 baby gharial/hatchlings (Gavialis gangeticus), 17 red-crowned roofed turtles (Batagur kachuga), and 19 three-striped roofed turtles (Batagur dhongoka) from three persons in Morena district. A forest offence case was subsequently registered and taken up for investigation.

Subsequent investigation had revealed the involvement of an organised international gang, which smuggled rare aquatic and semi-aquatic wildlife species to Bangladesh through West Bengal. Once in Bangladesh, the smuggled rare species were supplied/smuggled to Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia, and other Southeast Asian countries.

The STSF also carried out operations in other states of the country and, till date, has arrested a total of six accused in this case. In March 2026, the country’s biggest aquatic wildlife smuggler, Taraknath Ghosh, resident of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas was arrested from Kanpur Central Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh. Several wildlife crime cases had already been registered against him in multiple states.

Later, Ghosh’s quizzing by the STSF sleuths coupled with scientific evidence, revealed that the international gang’s kingpin was Al Haj Shafiqul Islam Rahmal Talukdar alias Raymond Talukdar, a resident of Bangladesh. He is involved in trafficking aquatic wildlife from South Asian countries to several Southeast Asian nations.