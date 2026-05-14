Indore, Ujjain on orange alert as heatwave intensifies across western MP

Severe heatwave conditions have tightened their grip on western Madhya Pradesh, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for Indore, Ujjain and several neighbouring districts.

Residents across the region continued to struggle with unusually high temperatures, with little relief even during the early morning and night hours. Afternoon streets remained largely deserted as temperatures soared.

According to meteorologist HS Pandey, most parts of the state — except the south-eastern region — are expected to witness maximum temperatures between 42 and 45 degrees Celsius over the next couple of days.

Indore recorded a minimum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which was 5.7 degrees above normal, IMD data showed. This marked the second straight day that the city’s night temperature touched the 30-degree mark. On Wednesday, the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh had registered a minimum temperature of 30.2 degrees Celsius.

“A large part of western Madhya Pradesh remains under intense heatwave conditions. An orange alert has been issued for the next 24 hours for Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dhar, Dewas and Guna districts,” Pandey said.

He advised residents in the affected districts to remain cautious and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the extreme heat.

Among other major cities, Jabalpur recorded a minimum temperature of 29.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, followed by Narmadapuram at 29.4 degrees Celsius and Ujjain at 29.2 degrees Celsius. Bhopal registered 28.9 degrees Celsius, while Guna and Satna both logged 28.7 degrees Celsius. Ratlam recorded 28.6 degrees Celsius and Sagar 27.9 degrees Celsius, according to IMD data.

(With inputs from PTI)