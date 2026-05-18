Bhopal Diary | 5 Botswana cheetahs released in Kuno park

Five of the nine cheetahs which were flown from Botswana to MP’s Kuno National Park (KNP) on February 28 have been released with radio collars into the free-ranging forests of the park situated in the Sheopur district. While two Botswana females were released into the KNP’s wild on May 11, another female was set free in the jungles on May 13, followed by two others on May 15. With the release of the five Botswana females, the number of cheetahs (Namibian, South African, their Indian-born cubs and Botswana cheetahs) in the wild at KNP has risen to 15. Three remaining Botswana cheetahs, including two males and a female, are still in the protected enclosures.

Yadav’s one-on-one talks with ministers

With the Dr Mohan Yadav-led BJP government completing two and a half years, the CM is holding one-on-ones with his ministers (cabinet, ministers of state and MoS-independent charge) from May 17. The meeting will not just be focused on reviewing the performance of ministers’ departments but may also cover the situation in the Assembly constituencies of individual ministers, the ministers’ home districts as well as the development scenario in the district of which the individual minister is in charge. The outcome of meetings is likely to be followed by the sending of the performance report of every minister to the party’s national leadership.