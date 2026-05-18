Indore’s MGM Medical College PG final year student found dead near hostel building

BHOPAL: A post-graduation final year student of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College in Indore was found dead on the rear side of the boys’ hostel building on Sunday-Monday intervening night.

Ongoing police investigations suggest that the PG student may have jumped to death from the sixth floor (terrace) of the building.

Aman Patel, the PG (Medicine) third-year student, was found dead on the rear side of the hostel building at around 2 am. He lived in one of the rooms on the ground floor of the same hostel building. The 28-year-old Patel hailed from Jabalpur district.

“Coming to know about the incident, the local police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. While anything concrete can only be concluded based on the autopsy findings, circumstantial evidence and primary probe suggest that the student might have died by suicide after jumping from the top of the hostel building,” assistant commissioner of police (ACP-Indore) Tushar Singh told TNIE on Monday.

Singh added that the police are probing the matter from all possible angles. “The cell phone of the deceased PG student is badly crushed.”

Patel, who was a student of the 2023 PG batch and currently in the final year of the MD course, had done MBBS from his home district, Jabalpur.

The MGM Medical College in Indore is one of the oldest, largest and most prestigious government medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh.