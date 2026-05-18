Twisha Sharma death case: Bhopal Police announce Rs 10,000 reward for info on absconding husband

BHOPAL: The case related to the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma took another turn on Monday after Bhopal Police announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to the arrest of her absconding husband, lawyer Samarth Singh, who is accused in the dowry death and harassment case.

Samarth Singh, son of retired Bhopal district and sessions court judge Giribala Singh, has been on the run since the case was registered at Katara Hills police station following Twisha’s death on May 12.

Twisha, an MBA graduate, former Miss Pune, Telugu film actor and model, had met Samarth through a dating app in 2024 and married him in December 2025 after approval from both families.

She was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area and was rushed to hospital by Samarth and neighbours, but was declared dead on arrival.

While Giribala Singh has claimed that Twisha died by suicide, her family from Noida has alleged that she was murdered over dowry harassment.

Police said the preliminary post-mortem report from AIIMS Bhopal indicated death due to “antemortem hanging by ligature”. The autopsy report also noted “multiple antemortem injuries (simple in nature, possible by blunt force) over other parts of the body”.

A senior Bhopal Police official said multiple teams had been formed to trace Samarth Singh and that the process of issuing a lookout circular against him had also been initiated. A six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing allegations of dowry harassment, physical assault and attempts to destroy evidence.

Misrod ACP Rajneesh Kashyap, who heads the SIT, said, “In the bail petition, allegations regarding Twisha being a drug addict have been mentioned, but we are strictly investigating the case according to the sections in the FIR.”

A local court, which earlier granted anticipatory bail to Giribala Singh, rejected Samarth Singh’s anticipatory bail plea on Monday.

The case also drew attention after details from the bail plea filed on behalf of Samarth surfaced online, alleging that Twisha was “a drug addict undergoing psychiatric treatment”.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Giribala Singh alleged that Twisha had informed Samarth over the phone that she had taken a Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) pill while he was attending court proceedings.

“The first child is very important for any family, but she never allowed us even a moment of happiness. Samarth was in court when Twisha called him and told him that she had taken MTP pills. She took the pills on May 7,” she said.

The plea further alleged that Twisha was addicted to drugs, became irritable without narcotic substances, was undergoing psychiatric treatment and counselling, and that she had suffered a miscarriage.