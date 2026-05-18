Twisha Sharma death case: Mother-in-law alleges she was 'drug addict' undergoing treatment

BHOPAL: The case related to the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma took a new turn on Monday after her mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, alleged she was "a drug addict undergoing psychiatric treatment".

Twisha, who met Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh through a dating app in 2024 and married him in December 2025, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12.

Her family has alleged murder over dowry harassment, while police said the preliminary post-mortem report from AIIMS Bhopal indicated death due to “hanging suicide”.

Addressing a press conference, Giribala Singh alleged that Twisha had informed Samarth over the phone that she had taken a Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) pill while he was attending court proceedings.

“The first child is very important for any family, but she never allowed us even a moment of happiness. Samarth was in court when Twisha called him and told him that she had taken MTP pills. She took the pills on May 7,” she said, claiming Twisha repeatedly insisted she did not want a child.

The case took another turn after details from the bail plea filed on behalf of Samarth Singh surfaced on social media, alleging that Twisha was “a drug addict undergoing psychiatric treatment”.

The plea claimed Twisha was addicted to drugs, became irritable without narcotic substances, was undergoing psychiatric treatment and counselling, and that her behaviour towards her in-laws changed after she became pregnant. It also stated that she had suffered a miscarriage.

“She herself had admitted to consuming marijuana in large quantities. She repeatedly insisted that she did not want a child. Twisha was undergoing treatment under Dr Satyakant Trivedi. Medicines had been prescribed to her, but she did not take them,” Giribala Singh said.

She denied allegations of dowry harassment and said Twisha was regularly given money online for her needs, with transaction receipts ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 submitted in court.