Tiger dies at Madhya Pradesh’s Kanha Tiger Reserve; fatal viral infection, canine distemper, suspected

BHOPAL: A male tiger, Mahavir, who was under continuous monitoring of the patrolling staff for the last two to three days at the Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) died on Tuesday early morning.

Early probe suggests possibility of the fatal viral infection Canine Distemper having caused the death, but results of forensic analysis of blood, tissue and other samples are awaited.

If the tests establish Canine Distemper to have caused the death, then this would be the sixth death of an adult tiger or cubs due to the fatal viral infection at KTR in less than a month.

With the necropsy of the carcass revealing acute lung infection and wounds on the body, but all vital organs, including canine teeth, claws, and whiskers being intact, any foul play/poaching was ruled out.

Instead, the necropsy (autopsy) findings suggested the role of acute infection in the lungs in the death, official sources at KTR told TNIE.

Officials suspect that the infection in the lungs which worsened the male tiger’s condition since Monday night, may well be linked to the possibility of the adult tiger being infected with the fatal Canine Distemper viral infection, which had killed a tigress and four cubs last month at the same tiger reserve.