Tiger dies at Madhya Pradesh’s Kanha Tiger Reserve; fatal viral infection, canine distemper, suspected

BHOPAL: A male tiger, Mahavir, who was under continuous monitoring of the patrolling staff for the last two to three days at the Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) died on Tuesday early morning.
Early probe suggests possibility of the fatal viral infection Canine Distemper having caused the death, but results of forensic analysis of blood, tissue and other samples are awaited.
If the tests establish Canine Distemper to have caused the death, then this would be the sixth death of an adult tiger or cubs due to the fatal viral infection at KTR in less than a month.
With the necropsy of the carcass revealing acute lung infection and wounds on the body, but all vital organs, including canine teeth, claws, and whiskers being intact, any foul play/poaching was ruled out.
Instead, the necropsy (autopsy) findings suggested the role of acute infection in the lungs in the death, official sources at KTR told TNIE.
Officials suspect that the infection in the lungs which worsened the male tiger’s condition since Monday night, may well be linked to the possibility of the adult tiger being infected with the fatal Canine Distemper viral infection, which had killed a tigress and four cubs last month at the same tiger reserve.
Following the death of the tigress and four cubs within nine days last month, an extensive vaccination campaign of hundreds of stray and pet dogs, besides thousands of cattle, was carried out through an extensive exercise conducted by the animal husbandry and forest department jointly in nearly 90 villages across the KTR.
While confirming the death of the male tiger, KTR deputy director PK Verma told TNIE, “Brain tissue, blood and nasal swab samples of the dead tiger have been sent to Jabalpur for detailed forensic analysis by scientists at the School of Wildlife Forensics and Health. It will take a couple of days to establish scientifically whether the tiger died due to Canine Distemper infection or not.”
Similar forensic analysis of the blood and tissue samples of the mother tigress and its cubs, besides the carcass of one of the cubs at the same school in Jabalpur, had established Canine Distemper to have caused the five deaths last month.
The male tiger Mahavir, which was quite popular among tourists in the tourism zone of KTR was under continuous watch of the patrolling staff in Mohgav beat KTR's Mukki Range for the last two to three days.
“Its entire activity and movement, including its successful hunting of prey recently, was being continuously monitored following information. But since Monday night, its condition has started worsening. The nocturnal hours prevented its tranquilization for necessary treatment at the Mukki Quarantine Centre. Early on Tuesday morning, when the team of veterinary experts rushed to the spot, the tiger had already died,” a key source at KTR added.