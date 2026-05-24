One killed, four injured in tiger attack in MP's Bandhavgarh reserve area; angry locals assault forest staff

A tiger entered a residential area near Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday, allegedly killing a woman and injuring four others.

The incident occurred around 3 am at Kherwa Tola locality in Panpatha village.

The incident triggered protests by angry locals, who allegedly assaulted a forest ranger and manhandled a woman forest staffer over repeated tiger attacks in the region.

Villagers accused forest officials of failing to respond promptly despite repeated calls for help and claimed the tiger was still roaming nearby.

The protest by angry villagers delayed efforts to launch a rescue operation for the big cat.

"The tiger killed a woman and injured three to four persons," Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve deputy director Anupam Sahay told PTI after reaching the spot.

Locals identified the deceased as Phool Bai Pal (40).

The protesters allegedly did not allow officials and police personnel to take the body for post-mortem examination.

"We are in talks with the district administration to shift the body out of the village and launch efforts to rescue the tiger," Sahay said.