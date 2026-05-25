MP CM Mohan Yadav offers prayers at Bhojshala, announces Saraswati Lok corridor, Raja Bhoj Institute

BHOPAL: Ten days after the Madhya Pradesh High Court held that the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque was a Saraswati Temple, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday offered prayers to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) at the ASI protected Bhojshala in Dhar town and announced the construction of a Maa Saraswati Lok temple corridor and a Raja Bhoj Research Institute.

The Chief Minister, who also performed Arti at Bhojshala on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, made a series of announcements for the development of Dhar district.

“I’ve taken a vow after offering prayers to Maa Vagdevi inside the Bhojshala premises. Comprehensive development will be carried out in the entire Dhar district. The High Court’s May 15 order has made a 750 year old long struggle successful. A new era has begun in Dhar."

"Dhar has now emerged as the leading district in the state in the industrial category. With the blessings of Maa Vagdevi, the state government has resolved to continue moving forward on the path of development. A grand Mata Saraswati Lok will be built here. A Raja Bhoj Research Institute will also be established in Dhar,” the CM announced.

Addressing the state level programme of the Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign in Dhar, the CM also announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of three men, Late Bansingh, Late Antarsingh and Late Lakshman Singh, who lost their lives during the movement by the Hindu community for Bhojshala.

“Bhojshala, built by Raja Bhoj, remained the most prominent centre of knowledge, science, research and Sanskrit language for centuries. It is an inseparable symbol of our ancient Indian knowledge tradition. Students and scholars from far off places used to come here to gain knowledge and discuss scriptures."