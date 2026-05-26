Retired teacher in MP’s Vidisha keeps son’s body at home for days, believing divine intervention could revive him

BHOPAL: A shocking incident has been reported from Vidisha district in central Madhya Pradesh, where a retired school teacher kept the decomposing body of her 42-year-old son at home for several days, believing that heavenly blessings would bring him back to life.

The incident took place in the Kranti Chowk locality and came to light on Sunday after milkman Sachin Lodhi visited the house of Mariyam Verghese to deliver milk and noticed a foul smell emanating from the premises.

“There was an intolerable stench coming out of the house and I also saw blood near the doors, after which I asked what happened aunty, is everything well. She told me that her son Shinu was dead, everyone killed him. I subsequently informed the local police,” Lodhi said.

He further added, “While aunty (Mariyam Verghese) is mentally unwell, her son Shinu was living with her for the last one year or more, as he often remained ill,” Lodhi added.

Neighbours said they had noticed a strong odour for several days but assumed it was related to the family’s pet dogs.