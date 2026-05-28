Madhya Pradesh HC reserves order in Twisha mother-in-law’s bail case

BHOPAL: Two days after registering a case into the suspected dowry death of actor-model Twisha Sharma, the CBI took in its custody Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh on Wednesday.
A CBI team produced Singh before the competent court in Bhopal and got his custody till May 29. Also, the Madhya Pradesh High Court reserved order on pleas seeking the cancellation of anticipatory bail given to Giribala Singh, Twisha’s mother-in-law.
Samarth was on the run for seven to eight days and was arrested on May 22 in Jabalpur. He was produced by the local police in a magistrate’s court in Bhopal on May 23, which had sent him to police remand till May 29. But, with the CBI taking over the probe, the agency obtained his custody for two days.
After getting the custody, a CBI team took Samarth to the crime scene, which is his house in the Katara Hills area in the city, on whose terrace Twisha’s body was found hanging.
A CBI team from Delhi, possessing the latest equipment and systems, carried out a detailed photography and videography study of the crime scene, before asking Singh questions about what happened on the night of the alleged crime.
According to sources, the CBI has sought an isolated space for establishing its camp office-cum-control room from the Bhopal Police Commissionerate, so that it could keep all evidence and accused and question witnesses.
Meanwhile, the Jabalpur bench of the high court reserved its order on the petitions seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh by the Bhopal district court on May 15.
The hearing lasted close to three hours, in which solicitor general Tushar Mehta and state’s advocate general Prashant Singh represented the steate, while Twisha’s father Navnidhi Sharma was represented by senior advocate Sidharth Luthra. Giribala Singh, on the other hand, was represented by senior counsel Nitya Ramkrishnan.
The CBI also moved the high court through an intervention application, seeking cancellation of her anticipatory bail so that investigators could cross-examine her along with her son Samarth.