Madhya Pradesh HC reserves order in Twisha mother-in-law’s bail case

BHOPAL: Two days after registering a case into the suspected dowry death of actor-model Twisha Sharma, the CBI took in its custody Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh on Wednesday.

A CBI team produced Singh before the competent court in Bhopal and got his custody till May 29. Also, the Madhya Pradesh High Court reserved order on pleas seeking the cancellation of anticipatory bail given to Giribala Singh, Twisha’s mother-in-law.

Samarth was on the run for seven to eight days and was arrested on May 22 in Jabalpur. He was produced by the local police in a magistrate’s court in Bhopal on May 23, which had sent him to police remand till May 29. But, with the CBI taking over the probe, the agency obtained his custody for two days.

After getting the custody, a CBI team took Samarth to the crime scene, which is his house in the Katara Hills area in the city, on whose terrace Twisha’s body was found hanging.

A CBI team from Delhi, possessing the latest equipment and systems, carried out a detailed photography and videography study of the crime scene, before asking Singh questions about what happened on the night of the alleged crime.