Twisha Sharma dowry death case: Ex-judge, son sent to five-day CBI custody

The Bhopal District court has sent former judge and Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh to a five-day CBI remand till June 2 in connection with the alleged dowry death of the actor-model.

The 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, an actor-model, was found dead by hanging on the terrace of her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, less than six months after her marriage to Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Singh on December 9, 2025.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday took retired judge Giribala Singh into custody from her residence in Bhopal after several hours of questioning.

Giribala Singh's arrest came after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled her anticipatory bail in the case a day earlier.

On Friday, the Special Judge Shobhana Bhalave allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take both accused into custody for five days for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, the CBI will now question Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh as part of its ongoing investigation in the case.

The CBI earlier sought a five-day remand of Giribala Singh, from the court and has also requested an extension of five days' remand for the accused Samarth Singh.