Stray dog injures nearly 60 people in MP's Shivpuri before being captured

SHIVPURI: A stray dog went on a biting spree across several localities in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri city, injuring nearly 60 people, including women and children, before being captured by municipal authorities.
Among the victims was a two-year-old girl who sustained serious facial injuries after being attacked while playing outside her home in Laxmibai Colony. Local residents intervened and rescued the child from the animal.
According to eyewitnesses, the black stray dog attacked pedestrians in multiple neighbourhoods on Saturday, triggering panic among residents and prompting an emergency response from the municipal council.
Health officials said nearly 60 people reported to the district hospital and nearby health centres with dog bite injuries by the end of the day. All victims were administered anti-rabies vaccines and provided necessary medical treatment.
Shivpuri Municipal Council Chief Municipal Officer Ishank Dhakad confirmed that the dog was successfully tracked down and captured following a coordinated operation by municipal teams.
Dhakad said instructions had been issued to intensify surveillance in affected areas and take additional measures to ensure public safety.
The incident comes shortly after the Supreme Court permitted the euthanasia of rabid, incurably ill, or demonstrably dangerous stray dogs, citing the need to protect human life. The court also dismissed petitions seeking a review of its earlier directions on the relocation and sterilisation of stray dogs, observing that the right to live with dignity includes the right to move freely without fear of dog attacks.
Residents have voiced concern over the growing stray dog problem in Shivpuri, alleging that repeated complaints in the past had not been addressed adequately. Many have called for long-term measures to prevent similar incidents.
The administration has urged the public to remain vigilant and report any aggressive or suspicious animals to the authorities immediately.
(With inputs from PTI)