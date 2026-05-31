Stray dog injures nearly 60 people in MP's Shivpuri before being captured

SHIVPURI: A stray dog went on a biting spree across several localities in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri city, injuring nearly 60 people, including women and children, before being captured by municipal authorities.

Among the victims was a two-year-old girl who sustained serious facial injuries after being attacked while playing outside her home in Laxmibai Colony. Local residents intervened and rescued the child from the animal.

According to eyewitnesses, the black stray dog attacked pedestrians in multiple neighbourhoods on Saturday, triggering panic among residents and prompting an emergency response from the municipal council.

Health officials said nearly 60 people reported to the district hospital and nearby health centres with dog bite injuries by the end of the day. All victims were administered anti-rabies vaccines and provided necessary medical treatment.

Shivpuri Municipal Council Chief Municipal Officer Ishank Dhakad confirmed that the dog was successfully tracked down and captured following a coordinated operation by municipal teams.