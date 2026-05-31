Woman, three daughters die after consuming poison in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol.

BHOPAL: A 32-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her three daughters before consuming the same substance to die by suicide in the Papondh area of eastern Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district.

The incident occurred in Hiranpur village under the Papondh area on Saturday night when residents spotted 32-year-old Anita Singh and her three daughters — Ritika Singh (7), Krishnakumari Singh (4) and Arpita Singh (2) — vomiting profusely.

Villagers later found a bottle of insecticide and rushed the mother and her daughters to the government hospital in Beohari. Doctors declared Anita and her two younger daughters dead on arrival.

The eldest daughter, Ritika Singh, died during treatment at the same hospital.

A preliminary police investigation suggested that Anita and her daughters lived in a kutcha house and faced severe financial hardship.

Anita's husband, a vehicle driver, had been working outside Madhya Pradesh for the past few months. He had last visited home two months ago but reportedly did not leave behind sufficient money, leaving the family in acute financial distress.

“Entire matter is being investigated from all angles,” a senior police official in Shahdol district told TNIE on Sunday.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.