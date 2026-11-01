Four die of suspected suffocation while cleaning waste chamber at Ujjain hotel

Four persons died of suspected suffocation while cleaning a waste chamber at a hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, police said on Sunday. Two others who entered the chamber in an attempt to rescue them also fell ill and are undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Saturday at Shri Ganga Hotel on the Ujjain-Dewas Road.

According to Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma, four persons entered the chamber to clean it but got trapped inside. They were pulled out by the police, who administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but all four could not be revived. They were subsequently taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Two others who entered the chamber to rescue the trapped workers also fell ill and were admitted to a hospital, Sharma said.

Ujjain District Magistrate Roshan Kumar Singh said the administration would investigate whether the workers had entered the chamber to clean it or had accidentally fallen into it. Further action would be taken based on the findings.

Three of the deceased have been identified as Kamlesh Tamboli, Nitin Wahid and Manoj Meena. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway

(With inputs from PTI)