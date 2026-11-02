Congress-backed Independent candidate’s Rajya Sabha nomination faces uncertainty in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Rajkumar Lohani, a social activist from Bhopal, filed his nomination papers on Monday to contest the November 12 Rajya Sabha by-election from Madhya Pradesh as a Congress-backed Independent candidate.

The Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha website reportedly indicated that Lohani, a resident of old Bhopal, had not submitted the prescribed affidavit (Form 26) along with his nomination papers. This prompted Deputy Leader of Opposition and young Congress MLA Hemant Katare to suspect that the Returning Officer might reject the social activist's nomination during scrutiny on Tuesday (November 3).

Lohani, however, claimed that he had submitted all the required documents in both hard and soft copies.

The social activist has written to the Returning Officer for the by-election, Umesh Sharma, stating that he was not allowed to submit the required affidavit along with his nomination papers before 3 pm on Monday, despite being ready and willing to do so within the prescribed deadline.

He also cited Section 33(4) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, stating that the Returning Officer is required to permit corrections to clerical, technical and printing errors in nomination papers. Other provisions of the law governing the election process stipulate that no nomination paper should be rejected on the grounds of a defect that is not substantial in nature. The law also provides candidates with an opportunity to respond to objections raised during scrutiny.