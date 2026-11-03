Retired IAS officer murder accused injured in Bhopal encounter after arrest in Agra

BHOPAL: A month-long search across state borders for the prime accused in the murder of a retired IAS officer ended in Agra on Monday, which ended with the accused injured in a police encounter on the outskirts of Bhopal early Tuesday after he allegedly attempted to snatch a policeman’s service pistol and escape from custody.

Varun Kumar, the caretaker accused of murdering former Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer Rakesh Agrawal, was arrested in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday evening. He was being brought to Bhopal when the incident occurred near Mughalia Chhap village at around 4.45 am on Tuesday.

According to a senior Bhopal police officer, Kumar asked to get down from the police vehicle, ostensibly to relieve himself. He allegedly used the opportunity to overpower a member of the police escort and snatch his service pistol,a brief exchange of fire during which a bullet struck him in the leg.

Kumar was subsequently taken into custody and admitted to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal for treatment.

He is the prime accused in the September 30 murder of Agrawal, whose body was found inside his residence. His arrest is expected to help investigators establish the motive behind the killing and reconstruct the events leading up to the retired bureaucrat's death.