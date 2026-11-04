'Youth raising concerns doesn't make them anti-national': RSS urges dialogue with Gen Z

BHOPAL: RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Wednesday urged the government to pay “proper attention” to the concerns of young people and “engage in positive dialogue” with them, asserting that raising concerns and aspirations “doesn’t make the youth anti-national.”

Speaking to journalists after the three-day RSS Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meeting concluded at Indore’s Daly College, Hosabale outlined the key issues discussed during the meeting.

“Decades back, I was also a youngster and a part of then Gen Z, while participating in the JP Movement. Proper attention needs to be paid towards the aspirations and concerns of the youngsters. During an interview in Mumbai, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat made it clear that raising issues and concerns doesn’t mean that the youth is against the country. Positive and sustained dialogue is needed for addressing the concerns of the youth and keeping them at bay from the anarchic forces,” he said.

Hosabale warned against “anarchic forces” from within and outside the country misusing youth power and protests to further their agendas.

“We are against misusing youth protests and movement for furthering political agenda, for disintegrating the society or country and using or spreading violence through these protests. From what is particularly happening in our country as well as other countries in the name of protest, conspiracy by anarchic forces from within and outside the country is very much possible,” the RSS general secretary said.

“Regime change through elections is a different thing all together, but spreading violence and anarchy in the name of protests, particularly through provocation of youths, isn’t at all in the interest of the society and nation,” he added.

Hosabale said the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meeting, held in Indore from November 2 to 4, had prominently discussed the activities of anarchic forces during youth protests and the need to remain alert to their actions. “We’ve to all work at ensuring that anarchic forces don’t dominate in India. For that to happen, the inactive positive thinking individuals sitting at home need to integrate all like-minded people to form a unified voice to silence the anarchists. Staying silent and inactive at home will not serve cause,” he said.