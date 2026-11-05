Corruption case: Cooperative society manager finds with Rs 3.32 crore assets in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Searches by Madhya Pradesh’s anti-corruption agency, Lokayukta Special Police Establishment (SPE) at the premises of a cooperative society manager in Dhar district, have led to assets worth over Rs 3.32 crore, which are 731% more than his income from known sources.

For nearly two decades, Sher Singh Thakur held a post meant to serve ordinary villagers, as the manager of the Adim Jati Seva Sahakari Samiti, a tribal service cooperative in Nalchha of western MP’s, Dhar district.

Now the Lokayukta SPE’s Indore unit searches and associated probe has revealed that his modest government-linked career funded a life of property, vehicles and farmland far beyond his means.

Acting on a tip, three Lokayukta SPE teams descended simultaneously on Thakur’s premises in the villages of Sodpur, Nalchha and Mandav in Dhar district.

According to investigators, Thakur allegedly bought a 0.1520-hectare plot in Sodpur Nalchha in a proxy name and built a two-storey house on 2,400 square feet of it, at an estimated cost of Rs 97 lakh.

He is also said to own a 1,350-square-foot commercial building at the Sodpur intersection on Mandav Road, valued at about Rs 20 lakh.