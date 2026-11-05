Wanted dacoit Kalli Gurjar, carrying Rs 80,000 bounty, arrested after brief encounter in MP's Morena

BHOPAL: For two months, his name had been whispered across the ravines of Chambal in northern Madhya Pradesh and widely discussed on social media. On Thursday, Kalli alias ‘Kiledar’ Gurjar, a dacoit carrying a reward of Rs 80,000 on his head, was arrested in the Lalitapura hill forest after a brief exchange of fire with police. He sustained a bullet injury to his left leg.

The operation, in the Banmore police station area of Morena district, began around 11 am and lasted nearly three hours, police said.

According to police sources, the gang opened fire as soon as its members realised they were surrounded. The outlaws allegedly fired 20 rounds, while the police retaliated with six. When the exchange of fire ended, Kalli had sustained a gunshot injury to his left leg and an injury to his left hand. His aide, Ajay Gurjar, was injured in a fall while attempting to flee and suffered internal injuries. Both were taken into custody and rushed to Morena district hospital.

After receiving first aid, Kalli was reportedly admitted to the hospital's prisoners' ward under heavy security. Ajay Gurjar was also admitted to the same ward.

Police recovered three firearms and 61 live cartridges. Kalli was found in possession of an illegal .32-bore country-made pistol, a company-made .306-bore rifle and 49 cartridges. Ajay Gurjar had a company-made 12-bore rifle and 12 cartridges.

A special team led by Banmore SHO Deepender Yadav and Civil Lines SHO Udaybhan Singh had been formed by Morena Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Meena specifically to track down Kalli. The team launched the operation after receiving information about his movements.

Kalli is wanted in 20 criminal cases involving murder, attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping, extortion, assault, criminal intimidation and offences under the Arms Act. He had been absconding in nine of these cases. Cases against him are registered at police stations across Morena, Gwalior and Sheopur districts.