Bhopal chokes on garbage as sanitation workers' indefinite strike hits MP ahead of Diwali

BHOPAL: As families undertook a massive clean-up of their homes on Dhanteras, the first day of the five-day Diwali festival, heaps of garbage piled up across Bhopal and other parts of Madhya Pradesh due to an ongoing indefinite statewide strike by sanitation workers.

Ahead of Diwali, the Madhya Pradesh capital is choking on its own waste, with a strike by municipal safai (sanitation) workers reportedly leaving over 2,500 tonnes of garbage uncollected in three days. The stench has spread to the city's posh and high-security areas as well as its busiest markets.

Minister of State Krishna Gaur met the striking sanitation workers on Friday in an attempt to break the deadlock. However, the workers insisted that they would call off the strike only after meeting Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, with a meeting likely to take place later tonight. Gaur, who is also a local BJP MLA, held talks with the workers, raising hopes that the strike could end by tonight or Saturday morning.

Residents out for Dhanteras shopping on Friday navigated their way past overflowing bins and heaps of garbage along the roads, from Char Imli, where ministers and senior IAS and IPS officers live, to the lanes around the Mantralaya and Vallabh Bhavan. Garbage was also visible near the Hanuman and Sai temples in Char Imli and along Atal Path, which hosted a BJP rally only two days ago. On Kolar Road, waste has piled for three days on the central verge of the six-lane stretch opposite the guest house. Residents of Budhwara market reported animal carcasses lying on the road.