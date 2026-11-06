DRI seizes amphetamine worth Rs 5.32 crore from bus in MP

BHOPAL: Inter-state buses are increasingly emerging as a preferred mode of transport for drug traffickers, with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seizing synthetic drugs worth crores of rupees in a series of operations across Madhya Pradesh.

In its latest operation, DRI officials arrested an alleged drug trafficker travelling on a bus in Madhya Pradesh and seized amphetamine worth Rs 5.32 crore from his possession.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs that a drug trafficker would be travelling by bus from Delhi to Bhopal with a substantial consignment of narcotic drugs, DRI officials intercepted the suspect on Thursday at Sonkatch Toll Plaza in a district neighbouring Bhopal.

A search of the light brown duffle bag carried by the accused led to the recovery of three bright silver-coloured plastic packets containing a crystalline white substance weighing 6.642 kg. Tests conducted using an NDPS field test kit confirmed the presence of amphetamine.

The drug, valued at Rs 5.32 crore in the international illicit market, was seized, and the accused was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.