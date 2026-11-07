Diljit Dosanjh's Indore concert faces song ban directive ahead of November 15 show

BHOPAL: With less than 10 days to go for Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's November 15 concert in Indore, the event has run into fresh controversy. The district child protection officer has directed the organisers to ensure that four of the singer's popular songs are not performed at the show, following bomb threat emails targeting schools and the mayor's office.

In a letter to the management of the concert venue, the officer directed strict compliance with the restriction, citing a July 22, 2019, order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The department expressed concern that the lyrics could adversely influence children, particularly as those aged five and above would be allowed to attend the concert.

The four songs identified in the directive are ‘Patiala Peg’, ‘5 Taara Theke’, ‘Case (Jeb Vichon Afeem Labhiya)’ and ‘Jatt Fire Karda’.

Issued on Friday, the directive followed a complaint by Chandigarh-based professor Pandit Rao Dharenawar, who had objected to the songs' lyrics.

Dosanjh is currently touring India as part of his Aura India Tour, which began in the Delhi-NCR region on November 1. After Indore, he is scheduled to perform in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Kolkata.

The latest directive comes amid a series of controversies surrounding the concert. Earlier, three private schools and the office of Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava received emails threatening bomb blasts in connection with the November 15 show at C-21 Estate Ground.

The emails also warned the schools against sending students to the concert, raising concerns over the safety of the event.

Police teams and bomb disposal squads searched all three schools but found no explosives. Preliminary investigations suggested that the emails could be hoaxes, though police are examining technical evidence to identify those responsible.

Highly placed police sources told The New Indian Express that the email addresses used to send the threats may have been used earlier by individuals in two states, one in southern India and the other in the north.