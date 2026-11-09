Chunky Panday trumps Shah Rukh, Amitabh at centuries-old Chitrakoot donkey fair

BHOPAL: Aankhen and Tezaab-fame actor Chunky Panday is not a marquee superstar on the level of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in Bollywood.

But when it comes to a historically famous riverside donkey fair organised after Diwali every year on the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border, a donkey named ‘Chunky Panday’ fetched the highest price, much more than what was fetched by donkeys named after the Big B and King Khan, as well as Mithun Da (Mithun Chakraborty).

The centuries-old tradition came alive once again in Chitrakoot town of Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, situated on the MP-UP border, with the annual donkey fair held along the banks of the Mandakini River soon after Diwali.

Traders from different parts of the country, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Rajasthan, arrived with their donkeys. Buying and selling began early in the morning, while large crowds gathered at the fair to watch the animals and strike deals.

But what made the fair particularly fascinating was not just the donkeys' physical attributes or their prices, but also their unusual names. Traders named their animals after popular Bollywood celebrities, making them a major attraction for visitors.

Donkeys named Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Mithun Chakraborty and Chunky Panday were among the highlights of this year's fair. Their filmi names brought smiles to the faces of visitors, with many stopping to get a closer look at these unusual stars.