Chunky Panday trumps Shah Rukh, Amitabh at centuries-old Chitrakoot donkey fair

BHOPAL: Aankhen and Tezaab-fame actor Chunky Panday is not a marquee superstar on the level of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in Bollywood.
But when it comes to a historically famous riverside donkey fair organised after Diwali every year on the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border, a donkey named ‘Chunky Panday’ fetched the highest price, much more than what was fetched by donkeys named after the Big B and King Khan, as well as Mithun Da (Mithun Chakraborty).
The centuries-old tradition came alive once again in Chitrakoot town of Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, situated on the MP-UP border, with the annual donkey fair held along the banks of the Mandakini River soon after Diwali.
Traders from different parts of the country, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Rajasthan, arrived with their donkeys. Buying and selling began early in the morning, while large crowds gathered at the fair to watch the animals and strike deals.
But what made the fair particularly fascinating was not just the donkeys' physical attributes or their prices, but also their unusual names. Traders named their animals after popular Bollywood celebrities, making them a major attraction for visitors.
Donkeys named Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Mithun Chakraborty and Chunky Panday were among the highlights of this year's fair. Their filmi names brought smiles to the faces of visitors, with many stopping to get a closer look at these unusual stars.
However, when it came to pricing, the value of a donkey was determined by its breed, height, body structure, length and strength. This year, donkeys named Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Mithun Chakraborty fetched less than Rs 50,000 each.
But it was the black-coloured ‘Chunky Panday’ who reportedly stole the show. Sporting a Bollywood-inspired name and an impressive physique, the donkey attracted competitive bids before finally being sold for Rs 72,000. With that, ‘Chunky Panday’ emerged as the most expensive donkey at the fair, leaving even ‘Amitabh’, ‘Mithun’ and ‘Shah Rukh’ behind!
Interestingly, the Chitrakoot donkey fair is not merely a marketplace for buying and selling animals; it is also a symbol of history and tradition. According to local accounts, the fair dates back to the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. It is believed that donkeys and mules were extensively used during that period to transport military supplies and provisions. Over time, the tradition of organising the fair around Diwali took root and continues to this day.
Times have changed and trading practices have evolved, but the charm of Chitrakoot's unique donkey fair remains intact. Here, Bollywood-inspired names bring smiles to visitors, while the prices reflect the animals' commercial value.
While jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his syndicate have created widespread fear and security concerns in Bollywood through a series of targeted attacks, shootings and extortion threats, a donkey named after the gangster was on sale along with donkeys named after Bollywood biggies last year at the same donkey fair.
“Last year, one of the donkeys named after the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was on sale with other donkeys named after Bollywood icons, like Big B, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif,” Chitrakoot resident Ramesh Pandey said.
According to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM-Majhgawan), Mahipal Singh Gurjar, “As per beliefs, this donkey fair, which is organised after Diwali every year in Chitrakoot town of MP’s Satna district, dates back to the era of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. This year, Rs 72,000 is the highest price fetched by a donkey on sale. Last year, the donkey named Shah Rukh fetched the maximum price.”